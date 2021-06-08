Martinsville, Illinois Agricultural Fair is back for the first time in two years

Martinsville, Ill. (WTHI) - Outdoor fairs are back in Illinois after last year's cancellations.

Tuesday marks day two of the 75th Annual Martinsville Agricultural Fair, featuring the annual sheep show.

Sheep anywhere from newborn to two years old were brought out before the judges for the first time in two years.

Davis Sims, a lifelong shepherd, reflected on being back at the fair once again.

"The COVID year I always knew where I was supposed to be by what fair I was supposed to have been at," said Sims. "But last year I wasn't at any fair, and anytime somebody would say, 'what are you doing this week?' I'd say, 'where should I be?' And that's not where I was."

What Sims has made his livelihood has not only brought him closer to the industry but closer with those around him.

"Basically, it's a lifestyle of summertime work. I taught Ag for 33 years at Golconda, Illinois, and have a lot of friends on the circuit. It's kind of...this is my family more than, actually my true family," said Sims.

The fair will go on through Saturday, June 12. Free parking is available every night.

For more information on the festival and the schedule of its events, click here. Up to the minute details will be posted on the fairgrounds' Facebook page throughout the week.