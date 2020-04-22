MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders in Martin county are hoping to help make birthdays a little brighter in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff Travis Roush says the patrols are for anyone of any age.
When someone has a birthday in the county the sheriff will round up first responders in the area. They will then drive by the home...lights and sirens sounding...to help brighten the person's day.
Andrea Barnett with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office says, "Your birthday is a time that you want to celebrate with your extended family and friends. And they might not be able to come to you. Or even go out and celebrate so it's just a small joy we're happy to give.”
The sheriff's office had five runs the first night of the patrols.
