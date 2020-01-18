Communities prepare to honor Martin Luther King

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday.

It's a day many choose to serve others and remember the life of the late Dr. King.

Indiana State University is holding a candlelight vigil to commemorate the life and legacy of MLK.

That's happening Monday night at 6 p.m.

The vigil will be held at ISU's Dede Plaza Fountain near the Hulman Memorial Student Union.

Other Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations will kick-off around the valley on Monday.

That includes the White River State Park in Indianapolis.

The park will be offering free admission.

That's in exchange for a non-perishable food item.

The park is partnering with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

Together, they've collected more than 95 tons of canned food donations since they started this project 20-years-ago.