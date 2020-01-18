WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday.
It's a day many choose to serve others and remember the life of the late Dr. King.
Indiana State University is holding a candlelight vigil to commemorate the life and legacy of MLK.
That's happening Monday night at 6 p.m.
The vigil will be held at ISU's Dede Plaza Fountain near the Hulman Memorial Student Union.
Other Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations will kick-off around the valley on Monday.
That includes the White River State Park in Indianapolis.
The park will be offering free admission.
That's in exchange for a non-perishable food item.
The park is partnering with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.
Together, they've collected more than 95 tons of canned food donations since they started this project 20-years-ago.
Related Content
- Communities prepare to honor Martin Luther King
- Speeches, marches mark Martin Luther King 50-year anniversary
- Voters decide against keeping Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
- ISU event honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Community gathers at ISU to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Community honors Terre Haute firefighters
- One arrested after pursuit in Martin County
- Power restored in Daviess and Martin counties
- Martin County hostage situation ends without incident
- Martin County man killed in crash