Martin County to be home for new hypersonics R&D testing

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana has landed a new defense hub for hypersonics research and development and testing.

The US Department of Defense will establish a new Joint Hypersonics Transition Office in the area.

It will be at Naval Service Warfare Center, Crane Division, in Martin County.

Hypersonic systems travel at least five times faster than the speed of sound.

Thirty engineers and program managers will be located on-site to support the program.

The office will help develop strategies for transitioning this technology, as well as help create a university consortium.