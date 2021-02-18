Martin County plans upgrades to its dispatch radio system

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Lightning hit the communications tower at the martin county jail back in July of 2020. Outside of scaring the on-site dispatcher, it also caused heavy damage to the radio system. The strike took out both consoles in the county's dispatch.

Once the system was back up and running folks with the county knew more needed to be done. The radio system the county uses has become outdated.

Along with that, the county has many dead zones. Martin County has a lot of hills to deal with. That means radio communication can be spotty.

Upgrades would get the system working better. But the county also hopes to add more towers in the process. They are currently looking at two new sites on the north side of the county. Martin County is also looking at areas in the south as well. This would mean a better blanket of coverage.

Martin County communications commander Melisa Sorrells says, "The calls we get are emergent calls. Those calls are things that can't wait. That second, that minute that we spend it's going to cost somebody. So our goal is to improve our times. Always to improve our times."

The project will be funded by available county 911 funds.