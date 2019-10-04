Martin County officials put burn ban in place

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley county is under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.

Officials in Martin County announced on Friday they have put the burn ban in place.

See the guidelines below:

Campfires and other recreational fires, unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter X 6 inches high or larger.

Open burning of any kind using conventional fuel sources, such as wood, or other combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propone.

The burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation, including such debris that results from building construction, activities and/or wind storm debris

The use of burn barrels for any open burning at residential structures.

They also ask that people limit the use of fireworks.

The burn ban is in place until further notice.

Right now, most of southern Indiana is under a burn ban. To see the current map, click here.