MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley county is under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.
Officials in Martin County announced on Friday they have put the burn ban in place.
See the guidelines below:
- Campfires and other recreational fires, unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter X 6 inches high or larger.
- Open burning of any kind using conventional fuel sources, such as wood, or other combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propone.
- The burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation, including such debris that results from building construction, activities and/or wind storm debris
- The use of burn barrels for any open burning at residential structures.
They also ask that people limit the use of fireworks.
The burn ban is in place until further notice.
Right now, most of southern Indiana is under a burn ban. To see the current map, click here.
Related Content
- Martin County officials put burn ban in place
- Knox County burn ban lifted
- Knox County burn ban affects local campers
- Greene County hospital puts flu restrictions in place
- Burn ban declared until further notice for Knox County
- One arrested after pursuit in Martin County
- Power restored in Daviess and Martin counties
- Martin County hostage situation ends without incident
- Martin County man killed in crash
- Falling tree kills driver in Martin County
Scroll for more content...