Martin County leaders announce state of emergency

Martin County leaders announced a state of emergency on Thursday.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 4:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Martin County leaders announced a state of emergency on Thursday.

News 10 spoke with Martin County Emergency Management.

They told us the declaration gives the county more tools to fight the pandemic

It also gives the county access to funding when it is available.

