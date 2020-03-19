Martin County leaders announce state of emergency

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Martin County leaders announced a state of emergency on Thursday.
News 10 spoke with Martin County Emergency Management.
They told us the declaration gives the county more tools to fight the pandemic
It also gives the county access to funding when it is available.
