Martin County hostage situation ends without incident

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A hostage situation in Martin County ended peacefully with one man behind bars.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to a reported hostage situation on McVay Street in Crane, Indiana.

Police say they set up a permitter around the home and tried to contact the alleged female victim, but she didn't respond.

Moments later, she was able to leave the house.

After she left, police made contact with the suspect, 33-year-old John Willoughby.

Less than 20 minutes later, officers said they were able to talk him out of the home without incident.

Willoughby was charged with criminal confinement and intimidation.