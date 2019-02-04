Martin County duo facing drug charges after reckless driving traffic stop

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges after being pulled over for reckless driving.
Police arrested Paul Adkins and Chelsea Dunbar in Martin County.
Adkins faces charges for possession of heroin, meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
Dunbar faces charges for possession of marijuana.
Police say Adkins admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.
Officers say they used a K9 to find the rest of the drugs.
