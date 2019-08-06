Martin County crash ends with one dead

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a young Martin County man.
Just before 9:00 on Monday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office received multiple emergency calls concerning a traffic accident on U.S. 50 just east of Shoals.
Authorities say 22-year-old Grady Key was driving west on 50, when for an unknown reason he veered off the north side of the road and hit a road sign.
The truck caught fire and ended in a ditch.
Key was killed in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.
