Martin County courthouse close due to COVID-19

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Courthouse will be closed to the public.
The courthouse there closed on Monday because of COVID-19.
Commissioners plan to reopen the courthouse on Monday, January 4.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|384931
|8114
|DuPage
|60077
|991
|Will
|50920
|756
|Lake
|47101
|794
|Kane
|40532
|588
|Winnebago
|23539
|357
|Madison
|20334
|379
|McHenry
|18589
|208
|St. Clair
|18413
|333
|Champaign
|13449
|87
|Sangamon
|12950
|187
|Peoria
|12734
|193
|McLean
|11232
|99
|Rock Island
|10776
|236
|Kankakee
|10488
|152
|Tazewell
|9984
|183
|Kendall
|8207
|73
|LaSalle
|8135
|219
|Macon
|7823
|165
|DeKalb
|6453
|75
|Adams
|6132
|77
|Vermilion
|6112
|85
|Williamson
|5038
|106
|Boone
|4939
|65
|Whiteside
|4700
|154
|Clinton
|4342
|80
|Coles
|4183
|70
|Ogle
|3939
|63
|Knox
|3900
|114
|Grundy
|3757
|39
|Effingham
|3752
|54
|Henry
|3591
|56
|Jackson
|3540
|56
|Marion
|3445
|101
|Franklin
|3203
|51
|Randolph
|3203
|37
|Stephenson
|3157
|57
|Macoupin
|3143
|69
|Livingston
|3050
|58
|Monroe
|2991
|56
|Morgan
|2941
|77
|Jefferson
|2826
|74
|Bureau
|2722
|68
|Woodford
|2668
|49
|Lee
|2648
|64
|Logan
|2628
|46
|Fayette
|2591
|49
|Christian
|2516
|62
|Fulton
|2270
|27
|Iroquois
|2251
|47
|Montgomery
|2025
|23
|Perry
|2021
|49
|McDonough
|1943
|46
|Jersey
|1913
|36
|Lawrence
|1859
|26
|Douglas
|1789
|27
|Shelby
|1752
|33
|Saline
|1687
|38
|Union
|1598
|30
|Crawford
|1537
|29
|Cass
|1496
|29
|Bond
|1487
|16
|Warren
|1463
|32
|Jo Daviess
|1368
|24
|Pike
|1328
|36
|Edgar
|1308
|40
|Carroll
|1306
|30
|Wayne
|1298
|41
|Hancock
|1263
|30
|Richland
|1251
|31
|Moultrie
|1222
|24
|Ford
|1185
|39
|Clay
|1176
|34
|Washington
|1161
|21
|Clark
|1134
|24
|Greene
|1095
|41
|White
|1082
|23
|Mercer
|1042
|23
|Piatt
|1014
|8
|Wabash
|992
|11
|Mason
|970
|36
|Johnson
|953
|15
|Cumberland
|906
|23
|De Witt
|876
|24
|Jasper
|872
|14
|Massac
|863
|27
|Menard
|706
|7
|Hamilton
|561
|10
|Marshall
|561
|9
|Pulaski
|548
|2
|Schuyler
|530
|12
|Brown
|434
|11
|Stark
|427
|16
|Henderson
|393
|6
|Edwards
|368
|6
|Calhoun
|356
|4
|Alexander
|335
|7
|Gallatin
|313
|4
|Scott
|311
|1
|Putnam
|310
|0
|Unassigned
|269
|0
|Hardin
|208
|7
|Pope
|182
|1
|Out of IL
|17
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|68136
|1089
|Lake
|38879
|571
|Allen
|27103
|467
|St. Joseph
|23778
|332
|Hamilton
|22830
|264
|Elkhart
|22301
|305
|Vanderburgh
|14780
|188
|Tippecanoe
|14510
|71
|Porter
|12398
|131
|Johnson
|11567
|223
|Hendricks
|10916
|204
|Vigo
|9082
|142
|Madison
|8583
|163
|Clark
|8027
|108
|Monroe
|7808
|88
|Delaware
|7395
|122
|LaPorte
|7222
|128
|Kosciusko
|6659
|67
|Howard
|6389
|112
|Bartholomew
|5285
|79
|Wayne
|5055
|132
|Warrick
|4976
|86
|Floyd
|4909
|92
|Hancock
|4855
|81
|Grant
|4761
|92
|Marshall
|4380
|72
|Dubois
|4354
|43
|Boone
|4293
|59
|Cass
|4114
|39
|Morgan
|4104
|75
|Henry
|4043
|52
|Noble
|3899
|54
|Dearborn
|3682
|40
|Jackson
|3665
|42
|Shelby
|3225
|69
|Lawrence
|3142
|62
|Clinton
|3115
|31
|Gibson
|2910
|50
|DeKalb
|2896
|51
|Knox
|2795
|37
|Montgomery
|2714
|42
|Miami
|2641
|25
|Adams
|2545
|31
|Wabash
|2544
|40
|Steuben
|2531
|20
|Harrison
|2520
|33
|Ripley
|2388
|39
|Jasper
|2380
|28
|Whitley
|2370
|19
|Huntington
|2367
|33
|Putnam
|2365
|36
|White
|2226
|27
|Daviess
|2223
|63
|Fayette
|2110
|42
|Jefferson
|2077
|32
|Decatur
|2042
|67
|LaGrange
|1986
|52
|Wells
|1860
|45
|Scott
|1857
|34
|Greene
|1850
|55
|Clay
|1824
|30
|Randolph
|1799
|34
|Posey
|1793
|26
|Jennings
|1661
|28
|Sullivan
|1615
|24
|Starke
|1511
|39
|Jay
|1476
|20
|Fountain
|1452
|23
|Spencer
|1395
|12
|Washington
|1372
|15
|Fulton
|1350
|24
|Carroll
|1268
|14
|Owen
|1254
|28
|Vermillion
|1180
|26
|Orange
|1166
|29
|Perry
|1153
|21
|Franklin
|1149
|28
|Parke
|1139
|7
|Rush
|1110
|13
|Tipton
|1033
|29
|Pike
|883
|24
|Blackford
|846
|22
|Pulaski
|818
|31
|Newton
|808
|18
|Benton
|733
|8
|Brown
|681
|8
|Crawford
|568
|7
|Martin
|562
|11
|Warren
|493
|7
|Switzerland
|476
|5
|Union
|471
|2
|Ohio
|385
|7
|Unassigned
|0
|347