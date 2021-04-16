Martin County Sheriff Office plans to form a 'posse' to help with emergencies

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a lot of hills and forests in Martin County. That makes finding someone in need or responding to an emergency or disaster difficult.

Many of the first responders in the county are also volunteers. This means when there is a need the ones who are need could be doing something else. The Martin County Sheriff's Posse hopes to fill the void when that need comes.

Community members can apply to be on the posse. The group will be focusing first on search and rescue and disasters.

Sheriff Travis Roush says the biggest need is for when there is an amber or silver alert in the area. More boots on the ground mean a better chance at finding the person who is in need.

Roush explains, "We want to get ahead of a crisis. And hopefully, it's an organization, a unit, that never needs called out. That's the dream. But it's one of those things that's better to have and not need it instead of need it and not have it."