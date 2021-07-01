Martin County Sheriff's Office looks at bonuses and new positions to help bring in more employees

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Getting people to work for a small-town sheriff's office is difficult. A small tax base can mean a small budget. That means short staff.

Martin County Jail Commander Josh Brulla says, "You'll have somebody retire or somebody go to another agency or what have you. So with only six people that leaves a huge void when you lose one or two. Immediately."

Employment has been a common problem. But following covid-19 shutdowns and national civil unrest, that problem has increased.

Martin County communication commander Melisa Sorrells explains, "We are constantly training. We train all the time. We're constantly learning and showing and trying to get the next person ready for that opening."

A tight staff has meant multiple people doing multiple different roles. The sheriff's office is now looking to increase the incentives for people to apply.

Martin County Sheriff Travis Roush says, "We have created a bonus structure. Hiring bonus, referral bonus, and retention bonus for the current employees."

The proposed plan still needs to be approved by the county council.

After 180 days, a new hire can get one thousand dollars in bonuses. 500 bucks can go to someone who refers a new employee. Retention bonuses can go up to two thousand dollars.

The sheriff's office also plans on adding new positions. These positions would help to alleviate workflow problems.

Roush says, "That's the big frustration when you just see, us as an organization as a whole just spinning our wheels and just repeating the same thing over and over again. We're confident that the bonus structure and the new positions are going to improve retention."

To apply for a job call the sheriff's office: (812) 247-3726