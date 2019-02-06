Clear

Martin County Humane Society starts accepting applications to adopt dogs rescued in puppy mill

The Martin County Humane Society is now accepting applications for a few of the dogs rescued from a Loogootee puppy mill.

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Humane Society is now accepting applications for a few of the dogs rescued from a Loogootee puppy mill.

We've been following this story since the raid late last month.

About 70-80 dogs, along with horses and donkeys were rescued. 

LINK | WOMAN CHARGED FOR LOOGOOTEE PUPPY MILL FACES 11 ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES, ALL MISDEMEANORS

Many of them had parvo and were in very poor condition.

Now the shelter is accepting applications for the dogs who are doing well.

That does not mean they are ready just yet.

If you are interested and would like to see the dogs that are available, click here.

The shelter asks that you make an appointment first, before stopping in.

