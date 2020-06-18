Martin County Humane Society is asking for donations.

The Martin County Humane Society is asking for support in building a new clinic.

The shelter doesn't have a way to spay and neuter.

The group the shelter used canceled its transports.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said the board has talked about adding a wellness clinic for a while.

It would provide vaccinations, disease testing, microchipping and spray - neuter services.

They say now seems like a good time to move forward with that idea with this new need for spaying and neutering.

The shelter says it's applying for grants but welcomes your support.

If you would like to donate toward the wellness clinic fund, you can donate on their website at www.humanesocietyofmartincounty.org or mail to 507 N Oak St Loogootee IN 47553.