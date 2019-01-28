Martin County Humane Society asks for help as they care for nearly 100 sick, mistreated rescued animals

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Humane Society is working hard to help nearly 100 rescued and sick animals.

Last Thursday, police shut down an alleged active puppy mill at a home in Loogootee.

72 dogs, 11 horses, and two donkeys were rescued.

Now, volunteers are fighting to get them the care they need.

Many of the dogs have birth defects, maggots, and parvo.

Several of the dogs have died from their condition.

Police arrested 73-year-old Julia Arney, charging her with animal neglect and animal cruelty.

They have a long road of recovery before they can be adopted.

Leaders from the humane society say what they need right now is donations to help with the care.

If you would like to donate, click here.