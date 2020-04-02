Martin County Community Foundation activates Emergency Relief fund

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The organization has activated its emergency relief fund. Money can be used by local non-profits to help support the community during the pandemic.
Once the money is approved it can be sent directly to organizations. The organization asks folks to e-mail them directly to apply for the grants.
Hope Flores with the foundation says it's important to help support the community.
Flores explains, "We need to help our community today. So it's important to us to be able to pivot and do what the community needs us to do."
To reach out to the foundation e-mail mccf@cfpartner.org
