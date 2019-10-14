Marshall residents to weigh in on sale of cannabis within city limits

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- You have a chance to weigh-in about the sale of cannabis in Marshall, Illinois.

A public hearing is set for Monday evening.

Leaders plan to discuss if cannabis should be sold in city limits and if there should be a tax on it.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to comment for up to three minutes.

News 10 told you before, that city leaders met to discuss potential restrictions on the sales.

When the law first passed the state left it up to the local governments to determine whether it could be sold in cities and counties.

The legalization would allow citizens 21 and older to buy and possess small amounts of the drug.

If the majority of the community is not in favor then it may be prohibited in city limits. One city councilman told us he doesn't see the harm in this outcome.

The public meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Harlan Hall, 603 Locust Street.

No action will be taken at this hearing but it could provide for a change in the future.

News 10 will be at this meeting and will bring any updates as we learn more.