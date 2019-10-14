Clear

Marshall residents to weigh in on sale of cannabis within city limits

You have a chance to weigh-in about the sale of cannabis in Marshall, Illinois. A public hearing is set for Monday evening.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- You have a chance to weigh-in about the sale of cannabis in Marshall, Illinois.

A public hearing is set for Monday evening. 

Leaders plan to discuss if cannabis should be sold in city limits and if there should be a tax on it.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to comment for up to three minutes. 

News 10 told you before, that city leaders met to discuss potential restrictions on the sales.

When the law first passed the state left it up to the local governments to determine whether it could be sold in cities and counties.

The legalization would allow citizens 21 and older to buy and possess small amounts of the drug.

If the majority of the community is not in favor then it may be prohibited in city limits. One city councilman told us he doesn't see the harm in this outcome.

The public meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Harlan Hall, 603 Locust Street.

No action will be taken at this hearing but it could provide for a change in the future.

News 10 will be at this meeting and will bring any updates as we learn more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Sunny and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Marshall residents to weigh in on sale of cannabis within city limits

Image

Terre Haute Police Department hints at 'Live PD' agreement

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 61

Image

Vincennes University Jamboree

Image

Walk to Remember

Image

Big Sit bird watching event

Image

Reaction to ISU homecoming changes

Image

ISU Sustainable Cities Program

Image

Halloween Safety Reminders

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis