Marshall recycling center closes, how local families are struggling to 'Go Green'

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- Families in Marshall, Illinois are struggling to 'Go Green' after the recycling center was closed down.

We reported a few months ago that the Marshall City Council made the official decision to close.

News 10 reached out to families living in the Marshall area to learn more about the challenges.

Cortney Spencer is a mother of three and wants to leave the world a cleaner place for her kids but says she can't if there's no place to recycle.

"You know when you take the time to do something that you feel is the right thing to do and then you have to throw it in the dumpster it's kind of heartbreaking to get rid of that stuff knowing where it's going to go. knowing the extent of the problems these days," said Spencer.

Ever since the closure, Spencer tells us she's been holding cardboard and other recycleable items in spaces around her house like her shoe closet.

At one point, she and a group of friends went and picked up roughly 85 30-gallon trash bags alongside the roadways.

She says the closest recycle center is in Terre Haute or Mattoon, something that's less than ideal for a mother who's still in school.

The distance could be a reason Marshall residents are discouraged to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

"People think that out of sight, out of mind, and once it goes into a bag or whenever that it's gone and that's not the way it is so I think the biggest thing I'd want to see happen is a change of mindset," said Spencer.

As of now, there are no official plans to re-open. However, Spencer tells us the fight for green is not over and she will be working closely with the Mayor's Office and other officials to try and find a place to recycle.