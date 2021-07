MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A Marshall, Illinois man will face multiple charges related to child porn.

Marshall police arrested 49-year-old John Pitts.

Pitts faces five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

Court documents allege all of the images Pitts had were girls under 13-years-old.

The weapon police said they found was a 12-gauge shotgun.

Pitts is scheduled to be in court on August 16.