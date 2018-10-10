Marshall library set to undergo renovations

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - If you haven't stopped by the Marshall Public Library lately, soon, you'll have a new reason to check it out.

The library is going to have some new features.

On Wednesday, community leaders had a ceremony to mark the start of the renovations.

There will be a new computer lab, study room, and updated teen area.

Author Sonny Daly, and the Illinois State Library's Live and Learn Construction Grant funded the project.

The library will stay open during the renovation process.