MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Some local health experts are learning new skills on the football field that could save lives.
News 10 stopped by Marshall High School on Thursday.
That's where several football players were posing as though they were injured.
Unio Hospital for Sports Medicine was hosting a training session.
The group was teaching local EMS the best ways to work with athletic trainers, should an injury happen on the field.
Related Content
- Marshall first responders take part in sports injury training
- First responders team up with wreckers for special training
- As summer approaches, youth sports injuries are on the rise: ways to protect your children from injuries
- Elf Training
- Marshall to receive housing grant
- Marshall, Illinois pool nearing completion
- No injuries reported after minor accident involving a train in Terre Haute
- ISU staff taking part in training to help new students with campus life
- Train activity getting worse?
- Mental Health Emergency Training
Scroll for more content...