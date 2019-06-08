MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- A new tradition kicked off in Marshall, Illinois Saturday.

It's the fit foodie tri.

It's a USA sanctioned triathlon, followed by a food truck festival.

Community members enjoyed the food, games and live music.

The day started with a triathlon.

Athletes swam in the recently opened Marshall pool, biked through the country and ran through town.

Organizers said the event is a great way to spend quality time together as a community.

I think this is a great event to bring awareness of our community and what great assets we have. You know with the murals and the lions we have just to showcase them off. I think it's important for family time because those are the memories you're not going to get back," said Jennifer Bishop, Executive Director for the Marshall Chamber of Commerce.

There was also a local band who played live music for the community.