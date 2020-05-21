Marshall businesses gearing up for re-opening on May 29th

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI)- Phase 3 is called the recovery phase in Illinois.

This phase will allow non-essential businesses to re-open.

That includes stores and salons and barbershops via appointment.

You can expect your next visit will be a little different.

A part of this new normal is still wearing a face mask if you're out in public where social distancing can't be practiced.

Gatherings must be no larger than 10 people.

Over in Marshall, these changes will allow more people to get back to work.

Places like retail stores can open to 50% of capacity.

State parks, tennis courts, and gyms will also open their doors with guidelines under Phase 3.

We did speak with Jennifer Bishop.

She's the executive director of economic development for Marshall.

Bishop said it's even more important to practice the health tips.

"I mean I think it's human nature we need to keep washing our hands stay on guard people need to watch what they touch limit their kids to some of these stores be cautious of where you are where your kids are what you're bringing into your home and what you're taking into other peoples homes," said Bishop.

If everything goes according to plan the state will be completely re-opened during Phase 5.