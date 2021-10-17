Marshall, Indiana celebrates 100 year anniversary for Historical Arch

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Marshall, Indiana celebrated a big birthday, but not for a resident.

Sunday marks the 100 year anniversary for Marshall's newly restored and landscaped arch!

The famous architect Carroll O. Beeson's descendents were in attendence as well as some Marshall alumni, community members, politicians, and of course some tourists.

The two hour program included music, snippets of history, and a variety of speakers!

Some came from far and wide -- all very impressed with Besson's work!

She has designed 300 famous projects throughout Indiana!