Marshall, Illinois schools working on adding mental health resources

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Grant money will help students and teachers in Illinois.

We first told you Monday about the $100 million grant to schools from the Illinois Board of Education.

The playground outside Marshall Elementary School could still be growing.

They say the best way to improve kids' mental health, is by bringing them outside.

This is only the beginning of what they have in the works with the new funding from the state board of education.

Along with new swing sets, playground equipment and the dream of an outdoor classroom, Marshall South Elementary plans on adding more mental health services.

Emily Elpers is one of two guidance counselors for kindergarten through 4th grade at Marshall Schools.

She says with more grant money; they hope to add more staff to help support students' mental health.

"We hope to add another social worker, which would be so beneficial with this money," said Elpers.

Elpers says more staff means more individual attention to students.

This is why she would like to see more staff.

"I think that I'll be able to spend more time with more students by being in one building depending on where they need me," said Elpers.

More helping hands is something Marshall South Elementary principal Connie Morgan says is good for both students and teachers.

She says one of the best parts of this grant is that it can help everyone.

"The other piece to the grant is that it does address the need for teacher and staff social and emotional well-being, and I feel like a lot of times we forget about that; we're so focused on our students," said Morgan.

Taking care of everyone's mental health, regardless of their position at the school, is something Elpers says is crucial.

"We are so so excited about the money coming in, hopefully. Mental health is always a big need," said Elpers.

Once they get the money, you could soon see many new resources at Marshall Schools.