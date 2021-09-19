Marshall, IL. - welcoming the fall season with an annual event

MARSHALL, IL. (WTHI) - Marshall, Illinois is saying goodbye to summer, and hello to fall with their Annual Autumn Fest Car and Truck Show that took place on Sunday!

When the festival first started there were only 38 cars reigistered.

Since then it has gotten much, much bigger!

Their biggest show to date is 173 cars.

Organizers say they expected to surpass that number this year!

Within just 15 minutes of the start of the event they hit over 100 car admissions!

Event-goers enjoyed live entertainment, food booths, and prizes!

Organizers say this year just meant more.

"This year is special, our shirts I don't know if you can see them...is in memory of Warren Horsely. He passed in 2019, and he had been at every car show since we started, Co-chair of the event Shannon Trudeau said.

Trudeau says it's good to be back out this year to honor Horsely and his dedication to the festival.