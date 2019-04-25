Group shows high school kids the dangers of texting and driving

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Many students in the Wabash Valley are looking forward to getting their driver's licenses.

But along with the ride comes a few risks.

That's why Marshall High School hosted a crash demonstration.

It's called Lacey's Last Text.

A father whose daughter died in a car crash set up the demonstration.

He wanted other kids to learn the dangers of texting and driving.

"Our hope is seeing something like this...someone their age...that can and is happening every day. It's a sobering reminder to not do that. To stay safe out there by not texting," Tammy Welborn, from the Illinois State Police said.

The texting and driving demonstration travels to many locations across the U.S.