Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mark Alesia takes over as head of ISU's communications department

With the start of school for college only a few weeks away, Indiana State University isn't just welcoming students to campus.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the start of school for college only a few weeks away, Indiana State University isn't just welcoming students to campus.

The university announced that a new voice will be leading its communications department.

Filling the role will be journalist Mark Alesia.

Alesia is a career journalist...most recently working with the Indianapolis Star.

He started as a sports writer but quickly learned he wanted to do investigative journalism.

He was part of the three-person team that broke the story of former Dr. Larry Nassar and sexual abuse in USA Gymnastics.

"I'm proud to have been selected to try and grow the image of the university and all great the great things that are happening here in Indy and beyond...because I'm not sure people know," Alesia said.

He is still in the process of moving to the Wabash Valley.

He officially started on August 1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

T.J. Maxx rand opening and donation

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Mark Alesia takes over as head of ISU's communications department

Image

Rob McMullen hired as interim 911 director in Knox County

Image

New stoplight in place on U.S. 41 in Vigo County

Image

Vincennes road partially reopens as construction continues

Image

Danville, Illinois moves back the deadline for casino proposals

Image

Dozens have enrolled in new Vigo County School Corporation virtual school

Image

Kids and back to school anxiety

Image

'It could be the matter of life and death..' Reported gun on campus at Woodrow Wilson Middle School

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal