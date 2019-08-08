Mark Alesia takes over as head of ISU's communications department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the start of school for college only a few weeks away, Indiana State University isn't just welcoming students to campus.

The university announced that a new voice will be leading its communications department.

Filling the role will be journalist Mark Alesia.

Alesia is a career journalist...most recently working with the Indianapolis Star.

He started as a sports writer but quickly learned he wanted to do investigative journalism.

He was part of the three-person team that broke the story of former Dr. Larry Nassar and sexual abuse in USA Gymnastics.

"I'm proud to have been selected to try and grow the image of the university and all great the great things that are happening here in Indy and beyond...because I'm not sure people know," Alesia said.

He is still in the process of moving to the Wabash Valley.

He officially started on August 1.