Marion Manufacturing in West Terre Haute Scores Military Contract

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (INSIDE INDIANA BUSINESS) - Marion Manufacturing Inc. in West Terre Haute and Augustine Die & Mold Inc. in Pennsylvania have been awarded a $25 million contract from the U.S. Navy.

The contract calls for various machined items to support naval maintenance, overhaul and modernization projects.

Half of the work will be performed in West Terre Haute and the other half will be performed in Somerset, Pennsylvania. The work is expected to be completed in June 2026.

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine is the contracting activity.