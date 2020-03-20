Marion County resident third from Indiana to die of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed a third COVID-19 death in the state on Friday.
The patient was a Marion County resident over the age of 60 that had been hospitalized.
Across the state, there are 79 confirmed cases. 23 were added on Friday.
