Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Marion County resident third from Indiana to die of COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed a third COVID-19 death in the state on Friday.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 4:41 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 4:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed a third COVID-19 death in the state on Friday.

The patient was a Marion County resident over the age of 60 that had been hospitalized.

Across the state, there are 79 confirmed cases. 23 were added on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: °
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Sunny, Cool Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group continues to help serve the community

Image

Cloverdale school staffers share inspirational messages

Image

Local teacher takes to social media to read to kids

Image

Friday Forecast

Image

Terre Haute City Busses continue to run, helping receive essential services

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce continues its work to support local business

Image

Unemployment in the Wabash Valley

Image

Terre Haute City Court changes

Image

With Terre Haute's first case of COVID-19, the health department says it's not time to panic

Image

Knox County Business changes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears