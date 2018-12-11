Clear
Marion County prosecutors believe a judge should deny a motion filed by attorneys for Tanoos

WTHI Photo

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:17 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

MARION COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Marion County prosecutors believe a judge should deny a motion filed by attorneys for Tanoos. It asks the judge to dismiss the charges against him.

First, Tanoos' lawyers challenged that Marion County is the proper venue for this case.
They also contend Marion County didn't make clear why bribery charges are appropriate.

Prosecutors accuse Tanoos of accepting perks from energy systems group, in return they allege he gave ESG contracts for work within the school corporation.

Marion County says ESG is based in Indianapolis, and the solicitations from Tanoos came via email, therefore, Marion County is the proper venue.

