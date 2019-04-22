INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still no decision from the court of appeals regarding the case against former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos.
It has prompted a Marion County judge to continue his case.
Tanoos faces three counts of bribery.
He is accused of steering school corporation contracts to an Indianapolis business in exchange for personal favors.
Lawyers for Tanoos asked the court of appeals to hear his second motion to dismiss the charges against him.
Tanoos returns to Marion County Court on June 12th.
Related Content
- Marion County judge issues continuance on Tanoo case
- Marion County prosecutors believe a judge should deny a motion filed by attorneys for Tanoos
- State files proposal for the judge to let the case against Tanoos proceed
- Judge grants Danny Tanoos the ability to take case to the court of appeals
- Danny Tanoos to appear for a judge on November 14th
- Judge postpones trial for former superintendent Danny Tanoos
- Next court date for Tanoos bribery case is January 23rd
- Judge denies motion to dismiss the charges against former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos
- Statement on Danny Tanoos from the Vigo County School Corporation
- Wednesday: Judge set to rule on a motion to dismiss charges against Tanoos
Scroll for more content...