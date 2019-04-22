Marion County judge issues continuance on Tanoo case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still no decision from the court of appeals regarding the case against former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos.

It has prompted a Marion County judge to continue his case.

Tanoos faces three counts of bribery.

He is accused of steering school corporation contracts to an Indianapolis business in exchange for personal favors.

Lawyers for Tanoos asked the court of appeals to hear his second motion to dismiss the charges against him.

Tanoos returns to Marion County Court on June 12th.