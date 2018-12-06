Marines work to sort out toys donated in Toys for Tots drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local Marines are giving Santa a little extra help this holiday season.

News 10 caught up with Santa's helpers at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.

That's where Marines are sorting toys collected from the Toys for Tots drive.

Marines have been working all season long to make sure local kids have a bright Christmas.

There are still ways that you can help.

Local Marines say they're doing something a little different this year by opening up the age range of children that will receive gifts to include teenagers.