Marines sort toys on last day of Toys for Tots drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local Marines are still hard at work making a brighter Christmas for Wabash Valley children.
Tuesday marked the last day of collection for the Toys for Tots Drive.
News 10 stopped y Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.
Marines were hard at work sorting through different toys.
Those toys will go underneath the Christmas trees of local kids.
Organizers say it goes a long way towards making the holidays great for people in need.
Toys for Tots distribution day is later this week.
