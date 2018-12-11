Marines sort toys on last day of Toys for Tots drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local Marines are still hard at work making a brighter Christmas for Wabash Valley children.

Tuesday marked the last day of collection for the Toys for Tots Drive.

News 10 stopped y Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.

Marines were hard at work sorting through different toys.

Those toys will go underneath the Christmas trees of local kids.

Organizers say it goes a long way towards making the holidays great for people in need.

Toys for Tots distribution day is later this week.