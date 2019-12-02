Marines set to accept Toys for Tots donations outside of WTHI's building on Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help make the holiday season brighter for local children.

The annual Toys for Tots Campaign is underway. This Friday - WTHI-TV will be a toy drop-off site.

Marines will be outside of our building at 8th and Ohio Streets in downtown Terre Haute from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. accepting your donations.

All you have to do is pull up to the curb, and give the Marines new, unwrapped toys or a monetary donation.