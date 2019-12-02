Clear

Marines set to accept Toys for Tots donations outside of WTHI's building on Friday

Toys for Tots collection outside of WTHI (File photo)

You can help make the holiday season brighter for local children.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

The annual Toys for Tots Campaign is underway. This Friday - WTHI-TV will be a toy drop-off site.

The annual Toys for Tots Campaign is underway. This Friday - WTHI-TV will be a toy drop-off site.

Marines will be outside of our building at 8th and Ohio Streets in downtown Terre Haute from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. accepting your donations.

All you have to do is pull up to the curb, and give the Marines new, unwrapped toys or a monetary donation.

