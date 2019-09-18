Marines kick-off annual Toys for Tots campaign

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of us might not be thinking about putting presents under the tree quite yet, but the U.S. Marines are.
On Wednesday, they kicked off their annual 'Toys for Tots' campaign.
Every year, Marines work to collect as many toys as possible, so kids in need can have a great Christmas.
Last year, more than 23,000 toys were handed out.
Organizers hope they can get even more this year to support the growing needs.
The campaign will run until December, 7.
You can now sign up for the program...or donate.
To learn more, click here.
