Marines kick-off Toys for Tots shopping at eastside Walmart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The cold weather is setting-in across the Wabash Valley, which means the holidays are right around the corner...and the Marines have officially started their annual Toys for Tots drive.

Marines, along with volunteers from the Salvation Army bought toys for boys and girls at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute.

Shopping will continue throughout November.

One Marine we talked with told us it is humbling to be able to put smiles on the faces of children's faces during the holidays.

"Just gives you a real big perspective on I guess...just the amount of kids that need help. The number of families that are struggling a little bit this year. We get away from our normal routine and just, the image that we normally present of warfighters...we want people to know that we are here to help them," Sgt. Keegan Snell said.

The Marines will be at ISU next Friday, collecting donations at the fountain.