Marines hit the stores shopping for the Toys for Tots campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For many, holiday shopping is in full swing. That means the Marines are taking to the store to shop for the Toys for Tots campaign.

On Tuesday, the Marines stopped at Ollie's Bargain Outlet and spent $10,000 buying toys.

Marines we talked with said COVID-19 has caused a financial burden for many families, and one extra toy can help brighten the day of a child in the community.

Over 20 Toys for Tots boxes were filled on Tuesday morning. All of the toys will go to kids in the Wabash Valley.