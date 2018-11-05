Marines go shopping to gear up for Toys for Tots

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local Marines went on a shopping spree on Monday...only they weren't buying for themselves.

They were buying for area children.

News 10 caught up with the Marines at Walmart.

That's where they were shopping for Toys for Tots.

It's one of the many programs that focuses on children during the holiday season.

"It's that time of the season to get out and start supporting the local children in need and bring a little joy to those children," Gunnery Sgt. Kyle Wetter said.

On November 30th, Marines will be outside of our studios on 800 Ohio Street.

They'll be collecting donations of toys and money all day long.

Distribution day in Terre Haute will be the 12th and 13th of December.