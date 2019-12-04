Marines begin set-up for Toys for Tots distribution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States Marine Corps is well into its annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Area families will start to receive donations next week.

On Wednesday evening, there was a set-up for the distribution days.

People turned the old call center at the Meadows Shopping Center into a toy wonderland.

A donation collection will take place on Friday at our studio at 800 Ohio Street in Terre Haute.

It runs from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Marines and area police will be at our studios to accept your donations. All you have to do is pull up to the curb and give them new, unwrapped toys or money.