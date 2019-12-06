Marines and first responders collect donations for Toys for Tots drive at WTHI

Photo Gallery 8 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of you stopped by our studios at 800 Ohio Street on Friday to help make Toys for Tots a success.
All-day long, Marines and first responders took your monetary and toy donations.
It will help make Christmas a little brighter for families in need. The toys collected will be taken to a distribution center where parents who have already signed up can pick out what they need.
