Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mari Hulman George passes at 83

Mari Hulman George (Photo Credit: Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

Mari Hulman George has died at the age of 83. That's according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 7:52 AM
Updated: Nov. 3, 2018 8:39 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A pillar in the Wabash Valley community has passed away.

Mari Hulman George has died at the age of 83. That's according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hulman George served as chairman of the board for Hulman & Company, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the IMS Foundation. She was also a longtime board member of First Financial Bank.

Hulman George touched many people through her passion for giving back, auto racing, and stewardship.

IMS says her funeral arrangements are being handled by Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home in Terre Haute, but arrangements are pending.

To view the full release from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 36°
A foggy start, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central football

Image

TH South football

Image

Fog developing overnight, but a sunny Saturday ahead

Image

How does weather impact voter turnout?

Image

First Friday celebrates 'Delicious Downtown'

Image

Group that helps homeless veterans hosts open house

Image

Casey's Hope for the Warriors program

Image

opt 4th child on National Adoption Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids