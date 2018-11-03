Mari Hulman George passes at 83

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A pillar in the Wabash Valley community has passed away.

Mari Hulman George has died at the age of 83. That's according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hulman George served as chairman of the board for Hulman & Company, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the IMS Foundation. She was also a longtime board member of First Financial Bank.

Hulman George touched many people through her passion for giving back, auto racing, and stewardship.

IMS says her funeral arrangements are being handled by Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home in Terre Haute, but arrangements are pending.

To view the full release from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, click here.