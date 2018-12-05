The Margaret avenue overpass said to open on Wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- After several months of work, the entire Margaret avenue project is almost complete. The project runs from 14th street to 25th street.

City engineers say the Margaret overpass in Terre Haute should open by Wednesday evening. The new overpass should make getting around easier by helping you bypass trains.

Drivers say they are thrilled to see progress.

"As I go across town, I get railroaded so many times," a driver, Lori Carpenter said. "I can't express how excited I am for it {Margaret overpass} to open so I can go and get across town in a reasonable amount of time."

Once the overpass is open, contractors will continue to work on things like landscaping through the Spring.

"It's going to allow you to go ahead and get across town," a driver, Joe Coonce said. "Terre Haute has got the issue with train tracks, etc. This is going to allow people to get from east to west."