Margaret Avenue to fully reopen on Wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After several months of work, the entire Margaret Avenue Project is almost complete.
The Margaret Avenue overpass near 19th Street is expected to open by the end of the day on Wednesday.
That is a couple of days ahead of schedule.
Crews will only have some cleaning up left to do.
The new overpass should make getting around easier but helping people bypass stopped trains.
The intersection of 25th and Margaret Avenue is now open.
Crews painted stripes on the road Tuesday afternoon.
