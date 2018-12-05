Margaret Avenue overpass officially reopens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Margaret Avenue overpass has officially reopened.

That means you'll be able to avoid a few more trains.

The overpass is between 14th and 25th Streets.

So, it takes you over the tracks at 19th Street.

Crews took away the barricades around 5:00 Wednesday evening.

They broke ground in April of 2017.

The finishing touches should be wrapped up by next spring.