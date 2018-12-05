Clear

Margaret Avenue overpass officially reopens

The Margaret Avenue overpass has officially reopened.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Margaret Avenue overpass has officially reopened.

That means you'll be able to avoid a few more trains.

The overpass is between 14th and 25th Streets.

So, it takes you over the tracks at 19th Street.

Crews took away the barricades around 5:00 Wednesday evening.

They broke ground in April of 2017.

The finishing touches should be wrapped up by next spring.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Cloudy overnight. Wintry mix tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blessing Box on Clinton Avenue

Image

Pantheon Theater Update

Image

Indiana State University holds tabletop exercise to keep students safe

Image

Knox County suspect search

Image

Driver cited after hitting crossing guard - how will the city crack down to keep your kids safe

Image

The Elf Games at the THCM

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

McDonald's helps with the backpack program

Image

Drug overdoses brings down life expectancy

Image

Keeping yourself safe in flu season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder