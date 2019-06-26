Marching band leaders work to keep their team safe in the heat

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - We are seeing our first real taste of summer heat for the season.
That means people that need to be outside should use extra precaution.
We stopped by Northview High School in Clay County, as the Northview Marching Knights were having their practice.
Leaders say when it's hot, they have the members of the marching band take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.
The team also practices indoors when it heats up.
The Northview Marching Knights will be hosting a fish fry to fundraise for the upcoming season.
It will happen on Monday, July 1 at Forest Park in Brazil.
It starts at 4:00.
