March through the Arch event held at Indiana State University to welcome the class of 2023

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI) - A new class of students at Indiana State University are headed to the classroom this week.

Sunday, they were welcomed to campus by faculty and staff.

The March through the Arch event was held Sunday evening.

Staff at Indiana State University gave out high fives and smiles to new students.

The class of 2023 got to participate in the Sycamore tradition for new students.

Isaiah Matthews is a first-year student and member of the cheer squad.

He said he's looking forward to cheering on the Sycamores this year.

"It's tradition and it's just.. I feel like it's like initiation. You're finally a Sycamore," said Matthews.

ISU students will begin class on Tuesday, August 21st.