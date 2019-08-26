March on the campus of ISU celebrates 19th Amendment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday, August 26 is Equal Rights Day.

Locally, and across the nation...people are celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment.

It's been 99 years since women received the right to vote.

On Monday evening, there was a march at Indiana State University.

People made banners to carry as they walked around campus.

The League of Women Voters organized the event.

"It says women rule. But it also says women, people, men, women, everyone knows that women are very strong...and that we still have a long way to go and we have to continue to fight the good fight," Crystal Reynolds, with the Hamilton Center, said.

The League of Women Voters handed out fliers with a special $20 bill that featured Harriett Tubman. The real currency is expected to debut in 2028.