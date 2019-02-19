March for Terre Haute becomes part of a national organization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 40,000 people died due to gun-related injuries in 2017.
It's statistics like this the national organization "March for Our Lives" hopes to fight.
Now a group of Terre Haute teenagers is officially a part of the national movement.
"Terre Haute Teens for Action" is now a local chapter for "March for our Lives".
It's a student-led group that protests gun violence.
Members say the decision gives them greater visibility.
"They hear March for our lives and they see them on the national news and they can see that there are students in their local community who are also a part of the movement," Caitlyn Cantrell said.
March for Terre Haute is the first chapter in Indiana.
